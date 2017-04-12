Stay safe on the roads during severe weather event

|
With many areas across New Zealand expected to hit by severe weather over the next couple of days, the NZ Transport Agency is reminding all road users to take extra care.
Transport Agency contractors have prepared for the severe weather event by checking all flood prone areas and ensuring the availability of extra staff.
Transport Agency Highways Manager, Niclas Johansson, says road users should plan ahead, check weather and road conditions before they travel.
"Simple guidelines for travelling in wet weather include ensuring your vehicle is safe, always driving to the road and weather conditions, allowing more time for your travel, slowing down, being prepared for unexpected hazards and allowing greater following distance between you and the vehicle ahead.
"The room for mistakes is reduced when road and weather conditions are less favourable, and we don’t want anyone’s mistake to end in an avoidable tragedy.
"Most important though is to plan your journey, check weather and road conditions, choose the safest route if you have the option and if possible avoid travelling in extreme weather and road conditions.
"With the weather that is predicted, including heavy rainfall and strong winds, be prepared for challenging driving conditions, possible road closures and detours. Road closures and restrictions are put in place for your protection and other road users, so please observe these," Mr Johansson says.
If you plan to travel to popular spots such as the Bay of Plenty or Coromandel over Easter make sure that you have sufficient food, water and medical supplies and be prepared for slips on the road and delays as we work to clear them.
Current weather related road updates:
The Transport Agency currently has no new weather related closures in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty since Cyclone Debbie passed last week.
This table shows current closures and lane closures - use www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic for the latest updates.
Check the latest weather conditions here: http://www.metservice.com/national/home
SH
Location
Road Status
Road Condition
Notes
SH2
Waimana Gorge
(Bay Of Plenty)
Closed
Slip
10/4/17 Road remains closed (prior weather event)
SH2
Awakeri to Taneatua
(Bay of Plenty)
Closed
Flooding
10/4/17 Road remains closed (prior weather event) and due to the re-decking of the Pekatahi Bridge
SH2
Edgecumbe
(Bay of Plenty)
Closed
Flooding of Edgecumbe town
10/4/17 Road remains closed (prior weather event)
SH30
Rotorua to Whakatane
(Bay Of Plenty)
Lane Closed
Flooding and Slips
10/4/17 One lane remains closed (prior weather event)
SH2
Waioeka Gorge
(Bay Of Plenty)
Lane Closed
Slip
10/4/17 One lane remains closed (prior weather event)
SH25
Ruamahunga (Waikato - Coromandel)
Lane closed
Slip
10/4/17 Road remains closed (prior weather event)
SH34
Edgecumbe to Te Teko
(Bay Of Plenty)
Open
Flooding
Road now open to all traffic
Motorists can get real time information from:
- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)
- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates:
- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/
- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP
