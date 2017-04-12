Upper Hutt aquatic centre maintains PoolSafe accreditation

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 15:16

H²O Xtream has again been recognised as a PoolSafe facility. Being PoolSafe means the complex has passed a series of tests and checks to ensure it is meeting industry standards for safety to limit serious harm in pools.

The Council-run facility, recently underwent its core annual assessment for PoolSafe accreditation. Areas tested include all lifeguards being qualified, supervision of all areas of water, emergency action plan, child supervision policy, risk management plan, health and safety management process, and water testing.

Kristin Raynes, H2O Xtream’s Assistant Manager of Operations said it was fantastic to achieve PoolSafe accreditation for the 15th year running, "It is great to be acknowledged by experts in the field that we run a safe, top-quality facility that the whole community can enjoy. I am really proud of our team who work really hard to keep standards high and take pride in our facility."

Ms Raynes said the core assessment is done annually, around this time of the year, with spot checks completed throughout the year. "For us, it’s great to reaffirm that our systems, processes, procedures, and training meet industry standards to keep people safe."

The PoolSafe scheme was developed in 2001 by the New Zealand Recreation Association (NZRA) and Water Safety New Zealand. It is an independent assessment and currently 140 of the 214 public pools in New Zealand are registered members of the scheme.

