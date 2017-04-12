Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 15:36

Police staff numbers in and around Auckland will be boosted by 236 sworn officers over the next four years as part of the $388million investment in Police announced by the Prime Minister earlier this year.

The investment will see an increase of 880 sworn staff across the country over the next four years.

Today, Police Commissioner Mike Bush revealed that more than a quarter of them will be serving communities in the TÄmaki Makaurau police districts.

The breakdown per district is as follows:

- Counties Manukau - 91 (25 in the first year)

- Waitemata - 73 (17 in the first year)

- Auckland City - 72 (15 in the first year)

"Two hundred and thirty six new sworn staff members for ngÄ Pirihimana o TÄmaki Makaurau is a great addition and we look forward to better servicing our community with these extra officers," says Superintendent Karyn Malthus, on behalf of the three districts.

"This investment package provides a significant opportunity for us to expand the work being done to make New Zealand the safest country."

Population growth, changing crime trends and increased demand are among the factors that have been taken into account in allocating where the additional staff should be deployed nationally.

"For ngÄ Pirihimana o TÄmaki Makaurau, the first year’s allocation is comprised of 57 constabulary staff," says Superintendent Malthus.

"As the District Commanders responsible for delivery of policing services across TÄmaki Makaurau, we are now charged with determining where the positions allocated to our three Districts will be best placed.

"We know TÄmaki Makaurau is rapidly growing and that we need to ensure policing is set up to meet the future growth and challenges that will result. We will continue to work together to transform the way we deliver our services to our communities to keep policing ahead of these changes."

District Commanders are currently considering the short, medium and long term needs of policing across Auckland to determine the most effective deployment of their additional staffing over the next four years.

More details on this will be provided in the coming months.