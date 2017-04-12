Fatal crash on Broadlands Rd, Taupo area

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 16:15

One person has died following a crash involving two vehicles on Broadlands Rd, Rotokawa, in the Taupo area.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.19pm.

Broadlands Rd between Centennial Drive and SH1 will be closed for up to three hours.

This is to allow the Serious Crash Unit to investigate and for Police to co-ordinate clearing the scene.

Drivers should take alternative routes.