Tropical trouble brings travel trouble for Easter travellers

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 16:18

ExCyclone Cook is about to bring heavy rain and gales to many parts of New Zealand. Even if only for a few hours there's enough energy with the system to cause problems for travellers.

There are high risks for slips and flooding in both islands which may impact Easter getaway motorists - on top of that, the centre of Cook will track over and near a number of airports so flight delays and cancellations are also quite likely on Thursday and maybe Friday.

FLOODING/SLIPS MAY AFFECT ROADS:

We do expect slips and floods to close roads or make them dangerous. It's Easter Weekend and many are wanting to get away. The North Island looks wet and windy across Thursday PM so if you leave today (Wednesday) even better. Or, delay it until Good Friday but check road information first in case of closures or issues. The system will track into the South Island on Good Friday and eastern areas are most at risk from flooding or poor driving conditions.

FLIGHTS - EXPECT DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

If there's one thing that grounds a plane its a cyclone, even if it's lost its tropical status. Cook may cause flight delays particularly in our regional airports with smaller aircraft.

Flight issues at one end of the country then may impact flights at the other end - so all air travellers over THURSDAY and GOOD FRIDAY should keep up to date with their airline's website for more information.

It's up to the pilots and airline at the time of departure if flights will go ahead or not - and sometimes storms like this can see airports stopping services for a while too, especially as the centre of the low comes through from Noon Thurs to Noon Fri.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz