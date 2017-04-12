Donate to the Red Cross BoP Floods Appeal at Countdown

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 17:22

From tomorrow, Countdown customers can donate to the NZ Red Cross Bay of Plenty Floods Appeal 2017. All funds raised go to the Red Cross for their work to support communities affected by last week’s terrible floods.

Donations can be made in specially-marked donation boxes at the checkout, or you can make a donation during your supermarket shop at the EFTPOS terminal.

Countdown stores have kick-started their fundraising by donating $10,000 to the appeal. Team members at support office will also taking part in mufti days to collect additional donations.

Countdown Managing Director, Dave Chambers, says supporting the Red Cross Appeal is a simple way for Kiwis to help, no matter where they live in New Zealand.

"The Edgecumbe community has a huge task ahead of them and there are many people who are yet to get back to their homes to see what damage they will need to face.

"Both Edgecumbe and the surrounding Bay of Plenty are now bracing themselves for another storm. We have team members and customers in the affected areas and we want to ensure that the community gets the additional support they need," says Dave Chambers.

Andrew McKie, New Zealand Red Cross National Disaster Management Officer, says for many people the disaster is just beginning as the impact of the flood on their homes and livelihoods becomes clear, and as they brace for Cyclone Cook.

"This was a significant flood and combined with the impact of the incoming cyclone, people are going to need our help. The disaster isn’t over when the floodwaters recede or when the cyclone has passed, for many this will just be the start of a really tough time.

"We also need public support to help people get back on their feet and into their homes. At this stage, funds raised will be used to provide clean-up materials for homes and psychological support, but that will be just the start, there is going to be a lot of ongoing need."

Countdown Whakatane has also donated food to Edgecumbe’s fire station to help support the local volunteers assisting with the cleanup.