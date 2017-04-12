Stratford Draft Annual Plan adopted

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 17:28

Stratford District Council adopted it’s 2017/18 Draft Annual Plan at its Ordinary Meeting held at Whangamomona yesterday.

Sven Hanne Chief Executive says, "While the 2015 - 2025 Long Term Plan signalled a 4.06% rates increase for 2017/18, we have managed to reduce this number to 3.95%."

"The main objective has been to keep it affordable for ratepayers, while ensuring that we continue to provide essential services and community facilities."

While there are no significant variations to the 2015 - 2025 Long Term Plan there are three key differences covered in the plan. These include initial costs for the regional landfill, an increase in depreciation of Council’s assets and changes to civil defence and rural fire.

A full copy of the plan is available on Council’s website, www.stratford.govt.nz, at the Stratford library or from Council’s Service Centre on Miranda Street.

Submissions to the draft annual plan are now open. Submissions can be made via Council’s website, www.stratford.govt.nz, by letter, or by emailing: submissions@stratford.govt.nz. Submissions close on Wednesday 12 April.