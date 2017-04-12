Remains confirmed to be those of Leo Lipp-Neighbours

|
[ login or create an account ]
A forensic pathology team in Christchurch has been able to positively identify the human remains found in the vehicle recovered from the Nelson Harbour last week.
They are that of the missing person Leo Lipp-Neighbours.
Mr Lipp-Neighbours was 19-years-old when he disappeared along with his vehicle on the morning of 24 January 2010.
Police acknowledges that this confirmation brings some closure for the family and extends their sympathies to Mr Lipp-Neighbours' friends and family.
Nelson Police are continuing an investigation into how the vehicle came to be in the harbour and will be reviewing the entire investigation file in preparation for the Coronial process.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.