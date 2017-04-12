Severe weather could disrupt public transport - Auckland Transport

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 19:08

Current weather predictions for tomorrow are that the Auckland region will experience extreme weather.

The Met Service is forecasting possible wind gusts of 140 km/h or more tomorrow afternoon, a significant amount of rainfall is expected and marine conditions are expected to be strong to severe.

Auckland Transport Group Manager AT Metro Operations Brendon Main says if winds reach this level public transport will be affected.

"The high winds are likely to mean ferry services will have to be cancelled. There are likely to be vehicle restrictions on the harbour bridge affecting double decker buses with reduced services and rail services will have to be reduced or cancelled.

"We are closely monitoring advice from the Met Service and working with Auckland Civil Defence but it seems inevitable that there will be service disruptions throughout the afternoon and into the evening."

Auckland Transport says it’s also likely that there will be further flooding throughout the region.

"Our advice to public transport users is to follow media reports and look for updates on the AT website, Twitter and Facebook and allow extra time for your commute."

- Visit Auckland Transport’s Facebook page for up to date road closures and public transport information also check the website www.at.govt.nz