Person dies following workplace accident on the West Coast

Police can confirm that one person has died following a workplace accident on Oneone Rd, Harihari, West Coast.
Emergency services were called to the remote scene with difficult access at 2.36pm
The deceased, an 18-year-old Greymouth man, was one of four workers who were repiling a house.
Police have informed next of kin.
WorkSafe has been notified.
The cause of death will be determined by the Coroner.
