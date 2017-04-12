Person dies following workplace accident on the West Coast

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 21:56

Police can confirm that one person has died following a workplace accident on Oneone Rd, Harihari, West Coast.

Emergency services were called to the remote scene with difficult access at 2.36pm

The deceased, an 18-year-old Greymouth man, was one of four workers who were repiling a house.

Police have informed next of kin.

WorkSafe has been notified.

The cause of death will be determined by the Coroner.