Two Lotto players win $500,000

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 21:53

It’s a wild Wednesday in more ways than one for two Lotto players from Auckland and Christchurch, who have each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Pak N Save Sylvia Park in Auckland and Northwood New World in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

Lotto funding of Sport NZ supports initiatives that help Kiwi kids develop the skills, attitude and confidence that fosters a lifelong love of sport. Good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.