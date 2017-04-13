Overnight rain caused no serious problems around Dunedin

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 06:49

Rainfall overnight did not cause any significant problems around the city.

There was no need to actively evacuate any residents, but the Dunedin Emergency Operations Centre remained open overnight while DCC staff kept a watching brief. A decision will be made later this morning as to whether the EOC needs to remain open.

About 62mm rain fell at Musselburgh in the 24 hours to 5am, which was less than originally forecast. DCC Civil Defence Controller Ruth Stokes says, "More rain is predicted, but it is well within the range that our systems and operational teams can cope with. At this stage, there is no need for residents to be concerned. If the situation changes we will react accordingly."

The severe weather warning will be reviewed by Met Service this morning, but the rainfall levels predicted do not indicate cause for concern.

Roading and stormwater Roading and stormwater/wastewater crews worked through the night. There were low numbers of calls to our Customer Services Centre and only two reports of minor property flooding.

Highcliff Road, from Camp Road to just above Portobello Road, was closed at 6pm due to safety reasons and remained closed overnight. Six fords in the rural roading network have been closed. A full list of road closures and conditions is available online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/road-conditions.

There have been a few minor slips on Portobello and Aramoana Roads, but none are affecting traffic. There have also been a few areas of surface flooding around the city and temporary traffic management has been installed.

Regular checks were carried out of the city’s key stormwater screens and there were no issues. The Kaikorai Stream is higher than usual by about 50cm, but this has not created any problems.

River levels

Otago Regional Council staff monitored the Water of Leith, Lindsay Creek and the Silverstream overnight. There were no issues with waterways or pumping stations. Live water flow information can be found at http://water.orc.govt.nz/WaterInfo.

Sportgrounds/freedom camping sites closed

All DCC sportsgrounds remain closed. Due to the weather all freedom camping area sites are closed until further notice.