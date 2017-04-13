Developing new tools for wasp control

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 09:34

Wasps stand out as one of the most intractable pest problems in New Zealand, according to the researchers involved in New Zealand’s Biological Heritage National Science Challenge.

As part of the Challenge, a project headed by Victoria University of Wellington’s Professor Phil Lester is leading a nationwide team that is developing large-scale, state-of-the-art technologies to combat the common wasp.

A series of talks is being held at a symposium next week in Wellington, which will provide an update on the project, new opportunities and new wasp research, as well as progress on developing the technologies.

The symposium is open to media, stakeholders and interested parties free of charge. Speakers will be available to talk with interested media after the presentations.

This symposium’s keynote speaker is Professor Peter Dearden from the University of Otago’s Department of Biochemistry. Professor Dearden will discuss the effectiveness of genetic solutions and the potential of genetic modification for wasp control.

Drs Ronny Groenteman and Bob Brown from Landcare Research will discuss a renewed interest in biocontrol options to tackle wasps. A biological control programme in the 1980s introduced a species of parasitic wasp whose larvae feed off their host, eventually killing it. The programme was halted as it did not bring wasp populations down to an acceptable level, but recent research suggests this could be because the parasitic wasps were from the wrong region.

Edy MacDonald from the Department of Conservation will explore the public’s attitudes, beliefs and acceptance of pest control methods, technologies that have met with strong opposition in the past, and the effectiveness of different messages for public engagement.

Other presentations in the symposium, which is being held as part of the Entomological Society of New Zealand’s annual conference, will discuss wasp aggression and the use of naturally occurring wasp reproductive mutations for wasp control.

Common and German wasps arrived in New Zealand over the last century. The invaders affect native birds and insects, human health and wellbeing and the economy-forestry, farming, bee-keeping, tourism and vineyards. It’s estimated that wasps cost New Zealand $130 million a year.

What: Wasps and wasp management symposium

When: 9am-12.30pm, Friday 21 April

Where: Lecture Theatres 1 and 2, Government Buildings, 55 Lambton Quay, Victoria University of Wellington