SH1 Mangamuka Gorge and SH10 Kaeo closed

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 09:18

The Transport Agency is advising motorists that the Mangamuka Gorge State Highway 1 south of Kaitaia is currently closed due to a slip.

Contractors are now working to clear the slip and are hoping to get one lane open to traffic later this afternoon.

The usual detour route of State Highway 10 through Kaeo is also closed due to flooding.

High tide is due at 9am and it’s hoped water levels will then start receding.

The Transport Agency is advising people to travel only if they really need to in the area and expect delays.