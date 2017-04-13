$230,300 of Rata Foundation funding goes to earthquake recovery

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 10:10

In its first round of funding in 2017 RÄtÄ Foundation has announced funding of $568,040 to organisations working in the Marlborough community. Grants from its 2016 Earthquake Relief Fund made up $230,300 of the $568,040 total, signaling its strong support for the recovery effort in the region.

In November 2016 RÄtÄ Foundation set up a $1.1 million Earthquake Relief Fund in response to the needs created from the 7.8 earthquake which hit the Hurunui, Kaikoura and Southern Marlborough regions.

The Chief Executive, Louise Edwards says the Foundation has worked closely with other funding bodies, Department of Internal Affairs, Marlborough District Council and the Canterbury District Health Board to share information and build a better picture of what is required in the recovery phase.

"The pace of change and recovery in this earthquake sequence has been rapid, the only way for funders to make a difference is to take a coordinated approach with communities and other funders. They are hearing part of the story and we are hearing part of the story but by working together we are able to piece together a fuller understanding of the key issues," she says.

"Our experience with disaster has taught us local people are best placed to lead their own recovery".

"There is no doubt there are some complex issues surrounding the recovery process. Ongoing mental health support needs, particularly around anxiety in children, depression in rural men and rebuild of community facilities are key issues for the region," says Ms Edwards.

RÄtÄ Foundation provides grants for those organisations who align with its priorities and criteria under the four focus areas of Learn, Support, Connect and Participate.

Ms Edwards says the grants approved totalling $337,740 approved from December to March, has mostly gone to organisations in the Participate focus area. $57,520 of the total represents Marlborough’s portion of multi-funding applications approved.

"Our intention under this focus area is to enable more people to participate in their local communities - whether that be through sport and recreation, volunteering, cultural or environmental activities - through our grants," she says.

Marlborough Stadium Trust, one of the organisations funded under Participate, received $20,000 in funding towards its Fundamental Skills Programme.

Ms Edwards says the Fundamental Skills Programme was first initiated 15 years ago and demand from schools is on the increase due to its ongoing development. The programme offers structural sports and aquatics instruction throughout the region. It receives strong support from schools and families and is often scheduled into the school year two years in advance.

"The Trust aligns strongly with our Participate focus area by contributing to the health and community wellbeing of a wide cross section of the Marlborough community."

"These types of programmes are essential to encouraging skills and participation for children and it’s great to see it is firmly entrenched in the region’s rural area," says Ms Edwards.