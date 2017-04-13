Quay Street Cycleway improvements starting tomorrow

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 10:13

People who use the Quay Street Cycleway are set to notice changes as improvement works are done through the area.

In response to feedback from cyclists, Auckland Transport is doing some safety improvements.

Auckland Transport’s Manager of Walking, Cycling and Safety Kathryn King says, "We’ve been listening to riders using the cycleways to find out how we can make them feel safer. While we are seeing great numbers of people using this route we also understand that people are often worried about safety because of cars making dangerous movements in the cycleway."

Three changes will be made:

- Traffic separators will be installed to enforce the existing right turn ban out of Queen’s Wharf.

- Arrow symbols highlighting that the cycleway is two ways will be put in to increase the awareness that drivers need to check and give way to cyclists both ways.

- Several speed bumps will be installed to slow vehicles going in and out of Queen’s Wharf which will improve the safety of people on bikes and on foot.

"We have recently completed similar work, making small but important improvements to the Nelson Street cycleway and the response has been fantastic," says Ms King.

The work is costing $20,000, it will start tomorrow and will be staggered around the World Masters Games happening in Auckland from 21 - 30 April. Some improvements will be modified during the games as AT works with event organisers to make sure the route is safe for athletes.