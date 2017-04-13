Give Kiwis the power over their electricity bills, says iGenerate

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 10:22

Kiwis are being left out of pocket and powerless to do anything about it because electricity companies are failing to give customers real time information on their power usage.

That’s according to solar energy provider iGenerate says, who says it’s time the power was put back in the hands of the customer.

CEO Mark Unwin says that energy retailers and lines companies are currently sitting on the data that shows a property's unique energy use. In order to access it, consumers currently need to go to the Electricity Authority and then contact all electricity retailers they have used in the last 24 months.

"Without their personal energy use data, consumers are guessing what’s best for them" he says.

"If the data was readily available, consumers could use it to either change their energy use accordingly or change their power plan to suit, and ultimately save money."

In addition companies such as iGenerate, Flick, Electric Kiwi among others, could do much more for customers in terms of energy management.

"The data in some cases is down to 15 minute intervals, which provides real insight into a customer’s energy use and allows you to tailor an energy plan for them, but we can’t do it unless electricity companies are providing us with that data from the meter in a timely manner, and at the moment, there’s no incentive for them to do so.

"The meters are available right now and so is the feed. Putting barriers into the access, is stifling competition and the consumer loses in the end."

iGenerate’s view is knowledge is power, Mark Unwin says.

"There is so much potential for innovation in the energy sector and much of it hangs on having access to the data. As an example it would allow for the introduction of systems that manage demand and electricity usage for us. These would save consumers money without the headache of analysing the data."

iGenerate is calling on the electricity regulator, the Electricity Authority to review its current policy which means retailers have five days to provide consumption data.

"There needs to be pressure put on power companies to provide their customers with up to date information on their power usage. The technology is there, but at the moment there’s no benefit for the electricity companies so they’re not doing it," he says.

"But there is a huge potential benefit for the customer, and for the environment. It’s not just about getting your electricity at a cheaper rate, it’s also creating an environment that enables innovation and gives consumers choices."

Mark Unwin says there are also national benefits to be gained. "Less people using electricity all at the same time actually reduces the cost of maintaining the electricity infrastructure and reduces our fossil fuel use which we currently use in peak demand.

"As a country, if we spread the electricity load, the network runs more efficiently."

Mark Unwin says the technology exists to automate home energy use, so that customers don’t have to monitor their power usage, their appliances will do it for them.

"The thinking and cost saving around home electricity use could be done for us if we could just unlock the information our meters contain, and gain real-time access to it."