Dunedin April severe weather update #8 - 10am, 13 April 2017

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 10:50

The Dunedin Emergency Operations Centre remains activated in a monitoring mode this morning.

The MetService has now lifted the heavy rain warning for Dunedin, North Otago and Clutha. Rain is expected to ease from lunchtime, but return this evening and in to tomorrow.

About 56mm of rain fell in Dunedin in the 24 hours to 9am today, much less than was originally forecast.

DCC Civil Defence Controller Sandy Graham says the rainfall has not caused any significant problems around the city to date, but the Emergency Operations Centre will continue operating with scaled-back staffing this morning. The situation will be reviewed again at 1pm today.

"More rain is predicted, but it is well within the range that our systems and operational teams can cope with. At this stage, there is no need for residents to be worried, but if they do have any weather-related concerns they should contact us on 03 477 4000. If the situation changes we will react accordingly."

Ms Graham says DCC staff, Community Board members, Red Cross personnel and other volunteers carried out door knocking of residences and businesses in low-lying parts of South Dunedin and Mosgiel yesterday evening. "Their efforts, along with the efforts of contractors, staff and community members, were very much appreciated" she says.

Roading and stormwater Highcliff Road, from Camp Road to just above Portobello Road, has re-opened. There are no issues on main roads in the city. There were a number of fords closed last night on the rural network. These are being monitored this morning and will be opened as soon as it is safe. There may be patches of surface flooding in other areas, we advise you to drive to the conditions. For all weather and roading information go to www.dunedin.govt.nz.

River levels

Otago Regional Council staff monitored the Water of Leith, Lindsay Creek and the Silverstream overnight. There were no issues with waterways or pumping stations. Live water flow information can be found at http://water.orc.govt.nz/WaterInfo.

Sportgrounds/freedom camping sites closed

All DCC sportsgrounds remain closed. Due to the weather all freedom camping area sites are closed until further notice.

