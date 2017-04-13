Name release: Harihari workplace accident

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a workplace accident in Harihari yesterday afternoon.
He was Rory Hayward, 18, from Greymouth.
WorkSafe has been notified and the cause of death will be determined by the Coroner.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Hayward's family and friends at this difficult time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.