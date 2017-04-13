Name release: Harihari workplace accident

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 10:30

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a workplace accident in Harihari yesterday afternoon.

He was Rory Hayward, 18, from Greymouth.

WorkSafe has been notified and the cause of death will be determined by the Coroner.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Hayward's family and friends at this difficult time.