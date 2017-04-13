Road near Greymouth on West Coast closed due to vehicle crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Taylorville Road near Greymouth is currently closed due to a crash which happened at about 8.55am this morning.
One person is in a critical condition. The road is currently blocked for emergency services and Police to assist at the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid Taylorville Road, Coal Creek and use SH6 and SH7 instead.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.