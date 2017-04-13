Police accept IPCA findings

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 10:51

Police accepts the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) that an officer’s use of a Taser for the second time on a Christchurch man in 2016 was disproportionate and unjustified, although the first use of the Taser was appropriate in the circumstances.

The man was tasered twice by Police during his arrest following a domestic dispute on April 19.

The report notes that on arrival at the scene, a man began walking towards the two attending officers in a threatening manner. Officers attempted to calm him down, but he continued to advance and attempted to kick and punch the officers.

The officers then attempted to pepper spray the man, but who continued to advance and throw punches and kicks at the officers.

He subsequently punched one of the officers, knocking him back.

At that point, the officers determined that the Taser was the most effective option to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safe arrest of the man. The man was warned a Taser would be used if he did not get on the ground, but he failed to comply and was tasered, which the report found was justified in the circumstances.

The man was tasered a second time as the officers involved believed he was still acting in an assaultive manner, likely to cause harm to the arresting officers, but the IPCA found this second deployment to be disproportionate and unjustified.

The man received appropriate medical attention after his arrest.

"Our officers face volatile situations every day which require quick assessment of the most appropriate tactical options, and this was no different," says Acting Canterbury District Commander, Superintendent Lane Todd.

"The officers involved have been spoken to and reminded of appropriate Taser policy and decision-making."

