University of Auckland closing early today

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 10:53

The University of Auckland will be closed today from 11am due to forecast adverse weather. For further information go to www.auckland.ac.nz.

This decision has been made to ensure the safety of our staff and students in light of current information.

All lectures, tutorials, labs and other teaching events will be cancelled from 11am. Tests scheduled for today are postponed.

We are communicating directly with staff and students. Student inquiries should be emailed to: studentinfo@auckland.ac.nz.

If staff have any questions related to the closure they should email the Staff Service Centre: staffservice@auckland.ac.nz.

All staff and students are urged to monitor weather and transport information and make plans to leave the campuses by 11am.