SH1 Mangamuka Gorge now open to one lane

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 10:26

The Transport Agency is advising motorists that one lane is now open through the Mangamuka Gorge State Highway 1 south of Kaitaia.

Contractors are continuing to clear the slip.

The usual detour route of State Highway 10 through Kaeo is also closed due to flooding.

High tide was at 9am and water levels are starting to recede.

The Transport Agency is advising people to travel only if they really need to in the area and expect delays.