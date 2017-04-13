Early closure for Hamilton Zoo

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 11:12

Hamilton Zoo will close early today, 13 April, as the region prepares for the impact of Cyclone Cook.

The zoo’s usual opening hours are 9am to 5pm, but with Cyclone Cook bearing down on the country the popular visitor attraction will close today at 1pm.

In poor weather conditions, such as those expected today, many animals on display at the zoo choose to take shelter out of the view of visitors.

The forecast weather conditions include very strong winds and intense rainfall, and zoo management considers animal welfare and staff safety paramount. Visitor numbers are also expected to be minimal due to the weather, with local authorities and weather agencies urging residents to stay indoors.

The zoo will reopen for business at 9am on Good Friday after the usual enclosure checks and remain open for the rest of Easter weekend.