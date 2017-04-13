Waikato Civil Defence HQ and Council flood room monitor weather

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 11:12

The Waikato Civil Defence group emergency management office in Hamilton is monitoring weather-related developments around the region closely, ready to support local civil defence responses as required.

"Our group emergency co-ordination centre is operating 24 hours a day to monitor developments. We will act to support local responses to the weather situation as required by, for example, providing advice and logistical support where required," said group controller Lee Hazlewood.

"This is a serious weather event and it’s important for agencies and communities to work together closely to help keep people and infrastructure safe. Support your neighbours and be ready to self-evacuate to friends and family if needed."

Other general civil defence messages include:

- Check guttering, stormwater drains and culverts - make sure they are clear to help the water run freely.

- Stay up to date with official warnings and forecasts by keeping your mobile device fully charged.

- Take extra care on the roads, and be on the look out for slips and flash flooding.

- Make sure you have enough food and water for 7 days.

- Take care of each other and your animals, check your neighbours are OK.

Farmers are encouraged to move stock to higher ground where necessary. Be alert for possible power losses, the loss of roofs and any downed powerlines. It’s also a good idea to have extra batteries for torches and portable radios.

More information is available from www.civildefence.govt.nz

Meanwhile, the Waikato Regional hazards team is reporting no major problems with river levels and flood control assets around the region.

"However, rivers are elevated and are expected to stay high for some days," said team leader Rick Liefting.

"People need to be aware of the potential this brings for surface flooding and river flooding hazards. We’ll provide advice as required. But, for the time being, it’s good to see the flood management schemes are working well with no significant problems reported."

The council’s flood room in Hamilton is activated to monitor developments.

The latest weather warnings this morning for the Waikato region include:

- Coromandel Peninsula: 80-120 mm of rain in 12 hours (9am to 9pm today), with 150km/hr wind gusts and 5m waves from this afternoon into the evening.

- Waikato and Waitomo: 70-90 mm in 12 hours (9am to 9pm today), with 120km/hr gusts from this afternoon into the evening.

- Taupo: 70-90 mm in 15 hours (9am to midnight today), with 140km/hr gusts from this evening into Friday morning.

- High tide this evening (2102 for Firth of Thames and 2100 for Whitianga) coincides with a period of high rain intensity. Therefore, extreme care should be taken around low lying areas at this time.

- The Kauaeranga River flood management spillway across state highway 25 south of Thames could operate at this time, closing that road.