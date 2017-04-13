Massey University Auckland campus closing at 11am

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 11:44

The University is closing the Auckland campus from 11am today for the safety of students and staff as Cyclone Cook approaches. All lectures, tutorials, labs and other teaching events are cancelled from that time. The closure includes the SHORE and WhÄriki research centre in central Auckland.

Massey University’s contact centre will remain open until 5pm this evening and can be reached on 0800 MASSEY (0800 627 739).

Any students required to submit course work today are asked to do so electronically. If it is not possible to submit your work electronically please contact your course coordinator as soon as convenient. Further information will be provided about the rescheduling of tests or other events next week.