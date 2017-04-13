Ruapehu Council and contractors get ready for Cyclone Cook

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 11:06

Ruapehu District Council and its water and road contractors have stepped up preparations for the arrival of Cyclone Cook that is forecast to start hitting the district around dusk this afternoon (13 April 2017).

Council has been testing its back-up systems and generator and checking that everything that might be needed is available in case of any eventuality.

Ruapehu Emergency Management Officer Nick Watson said that in addition to the anticipated heavy rain Cyclone Cook will bring strong winds forecast to be up to 140kph.

"The strong winds are of particular concern as the ground is still fairly water logged from last week’s weather event and we are anticipating slips and tree fall," said Watson.

"People should ensure that their properties are secure and that anything that could get blown away such as trampolines or outdoor furniture is firmly tied down."

"Council will be watching the situation closely over the day and will make a decision mid-

afternoon as to whether we activate our Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)."

"People should make every possible preparation to get through the coming weather event."

"Anyone needing to get supplies should do so as soon as possible and plan to be at home, and off the roads before dusk and the arrival of Cyclone Cook."

"Please call in any road outages or other issues such as calls for assistance to Council on 07 895 8188 or 06 385 8364 (24/7)."

"If the situation is life threatening call 111."

For up to date weather information see the MetService website www.metservice.com