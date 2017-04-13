Support veterans while on the road this Poppy Appeal

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 13:06

Motorists can support and remember New Zealand’s current and former service personnel in this year’s Poppy Appeal with a poppy for their vehicle, as well as the traditional poppy.

People can get a car poppy from any Z Energy Service Station with all funds raised from sales of the large, eye-catching poppies going to RSA Support Services, to provide national support for past and present New Zealand Service personnel, and their families.

RSA National President BJ Clark says displaying the poppy is a way to remember the impacts of military service on our men and women in uniform, and show respect for those serving around the world today.

"Some of those we help are veterans barely in their 20s, and have been physically and psychologically wounded. Others are over 100. RSA is here to the help all - regardless of whether they are RSA members or not," Mr Clark says.

"This is a great way for Kiwis to show support for our soldiers, sailors and aircrew, and directly help those who have served, some of whom are in need of assistance."

The car poppies were officially launched today by the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, the Hon David Bennett.

The campaign has the support of Z Energy and also the New Zealand Fire Service and New Zealand Defence Force with car poppies being placed on NZDF and NZFS vehicles during the annual Poppy Appeal.

New Zealand has more than 41,000 veterans, and many of them need support. Of those who have served overseas, 11,000 are from the period from WWII to Vietnam and 30,000 have served in overseas deployments since the Vietnam War ended in 1974.

Tens of thousands more have served in uniform without going on operational deployments, though may have been involved in disaster response, or finding those lost in the hills, or out at sea, Mr Clark said.

The car poppies, made of a durable rubber, and fixed with included zip-ties or suction cups, go on sale at Z Energy Service Stations nationwide on Monday, 17 April. They will be available until Anzac Day on Tuesday, 25 April or until stocks run out.