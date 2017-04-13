Impact of Cyclone Cook on telecommunications services

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 14:18

There has been no major impacts so far to the Chorus network as a result of Cyclone Cook landing in Northland earlier today, this despite some localised flooding and road closures around the Okaihau area.

As the cyclone moves down through North Island Chorus expects weather issues may impact some services, however all preparatory steps have been taken to minimise any disruption should it occur. Some services are still affected in the Bay of Plenty while civil defence restrictions remaining in place following last week’s flooding.

Chorus’ service companies have additional technicians rostered over the long weekend to act promptly in restoring any affected customers who lose their broadband or voice services during the storm.

Information about service outages on Chorus’ network is available at https://outages.chorus.co.nz/