Palmerston North ANZAC Day commemorations

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 14:36

This year thousands are expected to gather for Palmerston North’s ANZAC Day services in and around the city on 25 April. An organising committee made up of PNRSA representatives, PNCC staff and defence staff from RNZAF Base Ohakea and Linton Military Camp have been working together for several months to ensure the two city services are run seamlessly. The day will begin with the Dawn Service. Participants including RSA members, veterans and serving (uniformed) personnel are expected to form-up outside the All Saints Church at 5.30am before marching to the Cenotaph in the Square.

Captain Blair Gerritsen, MNCZM, R NZN - Director, Future Force Development, Capability Branch, HQ, NZDF will deliver the main address. He will be followed by Jarod Govers a student at Palmerston North Boys’ High School and a member of the Palmerston North Youth Council.

After the Dawn Service, the Cosmopolitan Club in Linton Street will open at 6.30am for the traditional rum and coffee till 7am. A special low cost Dawn Breakfast will also be on offer till 8am.

At 9.15am, the Civic Commemoration Service is held, also at the Cenotaph. Col Brett L13 Wellington, of Linton Military Camp will deliver the main address and will be followed by a speech from Maddison McQueen-Davies, a Palmerston North Girls High School student and a member of the Palmerston North Youth Council. Those wanting to march in the parade for this service should gather outside All Saint’s Church at 8.30am.

Morning tea for the community is being served after the Civic Service at 10am at the Convention Centre, where Mayor Grant Smith will deliver a short address. The Cosmopolitan Club will also be open for those wanting to attend activities for the remainder of the day.

At both services there will be tiered seating available, a large screen to relay live footage and display words for songs. There will also be a sign language interpreter in attendance. Service sheets will be distributed prior to each service. These can also be printed at home directly from the Palmerston North City Council’s website www.pncc.govt.nz/anzac or accessed on mobile devices on the day.

Other services being held in or around the city are:

Bunnythorpe - Cenotaph - 9.30am - Community Service

Ashhurst - Village Green - 6am Dawn Service and 12pm Civic Service

Maori Battalion Hall - Cuba Street - 10.30am

Linton Military Camp - 6am Dawn Service