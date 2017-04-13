Council adopts Retail Strategy

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 14:42

Council’s Retail Strategy, which will help to strengthen the attractiveness of Invercargill and its city centre, has been adopted at this week’s Council meeting and planning is under way for projects to start over the next few months.

Council’s City Centre Co-ordinator, Kari Graber, said the Strategy, which was produced by Wellington business, First Retail Group, identified four key pillars to address in the City: Attraction, Experience, Place, and Performance.

"The Strategy combines planned city centre developments, past reports and the recommendations from the Southland Regional Development Strategy, to create definable actions for a stronger economy and socially vibrant city centre.

"Two workshops were held in February, 2017, with over 100 key stakeholders in attendance, including property owners, business owners and industry representatives. The workshops provided an opportunity to get first-hand understanding of issues and concerns from attendees. These workshops also provided an opportunity to build a collaborative working relationship between Council and key stakeholders in the city centre," Ms Graber said.

First Retail Group Managing Director, Chris Wilkinson, said the Strategy was far-reaching and explored all aspects of the City’s appeal, relevance and potential.

"Invercargill is a city poised for significant regeneration with a number of pivotal projects about to get under way. The strategy helps determine how these developments can add value to the existing offer, but also help welcome new audiences to the city centre.

"We were delighted with the high level of feedback and participation from stakeholders, which greatly helped shape the Strategy and outcomes necessary for a successful CBD," Mr Wilkinson said.