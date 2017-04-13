Dunedin April severe weather update #9

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 15:01

2.15pm, Thursday, 13 April 2017

This will be the last media release for this event unless the situation deteriorates.

The Dunedin Emergency Operations Centre will stand down this afternoon, but Dunedin City Council and civil defence personnel will continue to closely monitor the situation over the next few days.

Rain is currently easing, although the MetService is predicting more rain for Dunedin overnight and tomorrow morning.

About 70mm of rain has so far fallen in Dunedin since yesterday morning.

DCC Civil Defence Controller Sandy Graham says that at this stage the forecast rain is not expected to cause any major issues.

"The rain predicted is well within the range that our systems and operational teams can cope with. At this stage, there is no need for residents to be worried, but if they do have any weather-related concerns they should contact us on 03 477 4000. If the situation changes we will react accordingly."

Ms Graham says the Emergency Operations Centre will close at 4pm today, but staff will continue to monitor the weather and are prepared to reactivate the centre should the need arise. A roster is in place for Easter weekend should the need arise to call in staff quickly.

"We are extremely grateful to all of the staff, contractors, emergency services, agencies, Red Cross personnel, volunteers and community members who assisted with the response.

"We took a proactive stance to ensure all preparations were in place should flooding occur. Fortunately it didn’t, but the efforts from all involved were tremendous," Ms Graham says.

Roading and stormwater Highcliff Road, from Camp Road to just above Portobello Road, will be closed from around 6pm to 7am each night over the Easter weekend due to safety reasons. Access will be available for residents. Emergency access for Sandymount Road residents is via Hoopers Inlet and emergency access for Seal Point Road Residents is via Pukehiki. These temporary closures will be reassessed on Tuesday.

A number of fords remain closed on the rural network. These will be monitored and will be opened as soon as it is safe.

There may be patches of surface flooding in other areas, we advise you to drive to the conditions. Contractors will be patrolling the network to address any weather related issues. For all weather and roading information go to www.dunedin.govt.nz.

River levels

Otago Regional Council staff continue to monitor the Water of Leith, Lindsay Creek and the Silverstream overnight. Estimated peak flows for these rivers, based on current weather forecasts, should not result in any flooding beyond the usual surface flooding that occurs during normal rain events. Live water flow information can be found at http://water.orc.govt.nz/WaterInfo.

Sandbags

An estimated 8000 sandbags were collected by residents yesterday.

If people have sandbags, they should keep them until the rain has eased off. However, bags should not be kept filled long term as they rot. If people would like to use the sand on their garden, they are welcome to do so, but the bags should not be emptied into drains or waterways.

Unwanted bags can be left at the pick-up points before Tuesday, and the DCC will collect them. The pick-up points are:

North Dunedin - Opoho sportsground car park (Warden Street) beside the tennis court

South Dunedin - carpark behind St Clair Tennis Club, Victoria Road

Mosgiel - Memorial Park car park beside the stadium/Mosgiel Memorial Gymnasium

Ocean Grove - Tomahawk Lagoon Outlet (on the right hand side of Tomahawk Road)

Sportgrounds/freedom camping sites closed

Sportsgounds will remain closed until further notice. Warrington Domain will reopen on Tuesday. Ocean View is now open. We suggest freedom campers find alternative accommodation so they don’t run the risk of being ticketed, as Ocean View has very limited space.

www.dunedin.govt.nz

www.facebook.com/DunedinCityCouncil

https://twitter.com/DnCityCouncil