Community feedback to be sought on new council building

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 15:02

TaupÅ District Council today confirmed its preferred option to address health and safety issues at its Lake Terrace office is to build a new building.

Councillors also confirmed that rebuilding on the existing site is the preferred option and that the community would be asked for feedback during consultation on the draft 2017/18 Annual Plan.

On Monday it was announced that significant health and safety issues with the council’s main office building would see staff relocated within the next three months. Staff were notified of the need to vacate the building last week.

Friable asbestos has been identified in the front part of the building and other issues include a requirement to undertake earthquake strengthening, obsolete cabling in the ceiling cavity that poses a fire risk, and several leaks in the roof.

The costs for the relocation, temporary office accommodation, and design and consenting costs will be included in the draft plan that is released for feedback.

Consultation will start on May 1.