Council warns of cyclone impact for Hamilton

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 15:05

Hamilton City Council has closed or restricted access to a number of facilities and is urging residents to be prepared for flooding, power cuts or potential property damage as ex-Tropical Cyclone Cook hits the city this evening.

Incident Response Team manager Kelvin Powell says current information is that the worst of the storm will reach Hamilton this afternoon with peak rainfalls and high winds expected between 4pm and 6pm.

"We are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst," Mr Powell says.

"Driving conditions could be treacherous at peak time this evening and we urge people to avoid any non-essential travel tonight. Yesterday we saw significant surface flooding reported on around 30 roads and some properties and we are expecting very heavy rain for a few hours. The ground is already saturated, our stormwater networks are already under pressure, and additional rainfall simply has nowhere to go."

Hamilton Zoo has been closed, as has the Gate 1 carpark at Hamilton Gardens. Bus services to the Gardens have been halted today. There have been extensive river path closures and all community sports fields are closed this evening to preserve the turf for possible play on the weekend.

The governing bodies for the various sports have been left to make final decisions on whether matches go ahead this weekend, and players and officials should contact their sport’s governing body directly for information on any postponements or cancellations.

River levels are likely to exceed the protective structures for the Eastern Bulk Main repair site on the banks of the Waikato River. This is one of the city’s most important water mains and it was affected by a slip in the area earlier in the year. When river levels exceed the protective sheeting it means debris from the storm could impact the pipes exposed by the slip.

Kelvin Powell says "As a precaution, until river levels drop, we will be shutting down this main. We will be supplying the city from only the Western side during the shutdown, so there will be significantly less water to go around.

"As a result we would ask all residents to minimise all non-essential water usage, to help with getting supply around the city."

Council’s call centre and service teams have responded to a large number of requests for assistance and notifications of surface flooding in the past 24 hours and additional staff and contractors have been brought in to deal with the cyclone’s impacts.

"Our service and delivery teams have been doing an incredible job under very trying conditions. We have halted all non-essential maintenance work and deployed a number of our Parks staff to provide more assistance to our service crews.

"If you have phoned in a request for assistance, please bear with us, we are doing everything we can and have to prioritise those sites which present an immediate safety risk to the public. If you wish to report an incident please call our service line on 838 6699, but be aware high call volumes may mean a delay before we can answer," Mr Powell says.

Further notifications will be updated on Council’s website and facebook page as well as through the Neighbourly website and other social media.