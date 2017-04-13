Female business mentor offers personal development cash prize

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 15:52

Kate Taylor, a leading New Zealand business woman and mentor, is offering a $1,000 cash prize to help one lucky woman (or man) with their own personal development. Anyone who purchases her new virtual coaching programme, KILLING IT (A girl’s guide to KICKING ASS in her career and life), before Sunday 30 April has the chance to win. The draw will take place on Tuesday 2 May.

"Those brave enough to invest in themselves, and put in the work to better their situation, deserves the chance to receive an extra boost - something they can use for whatever it is they need to kick butt," says Taylor.

Recently launched worldwide, KILLING IT is a unique and personal programme. It’s been specifically designed to help women equip themselves with the tools they need to achieve the goals THEY want to achieve.

"It's a three-month coaching programme, and the impact on your life and your ability to achieve your goals is guaranteed to be multiples," explains Taylor. "All the benefit of one-on-one coaching without the cost!"

The programme is full of wisdom, humour and insights, drawn from Taylor’s years of international experience in male-dominated business environments - including large multinational organisations.

"Most of the lessons in the programme are those I have learned the HARD WAY. I have included a lot of very honest stories from my own background," says Taylor.

The exercises in the hard copy workbook take women on a very personal journey of self-discovery and empowerment as the framework unfolds.

"I wanted women to (literally) be able to carry around in their new path in their handbag, and apply to their everyday life." says Taylor.

KILLING IT (A girl’s guide to KICKING ASS in her career and life) is available from www.thatabstractcat.com.