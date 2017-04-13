Far North state highway update

|
[ login or create an account ]
All lanes are now open through the Mangamuka Gorge on State Highway 1 south of Kaitaia.
State Highway 10 at Kaeo is also open after it was closed due to flooding earlier in the day.
The Transport Agency is advising people to take extra care on the roads.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.