Police name workplace accident victim

Police are now in the position to release the name of the man who died in a workplace accident in Whatatutu yesterday afternoon.
He was 42-year-old Anthony Jason Campbell of Gisborne.
Police extend their condolences to Mr Campbell's family at this tragic time.
WorkSafe is investigating the cause of death in conjunction with Police.
