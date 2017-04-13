Support for SH3 decisions

|
[ login or create an account ]
The announcement of key decisions on two major State Highway 3 projects is great news for Taranaki, says Regional Transport Committee chairman Craig Williamson.
He says the decisions - safety and resilience works along a 58 kilometre stretch of SH3 North and the preferred route for a two-bridge bypass of the Awakino Tunnel - will have benefits for access, road safety, tourism and the regional economy.
Further, Mr Williamson says he understands the need to gather more information to support a decision on the preferred option for the Mt Messenger bypass.
"However, the Council still supports the Option 3 bypass of Mt Messenger. It has strong support from the regional community, as evidenced by its 63% majority preference in the recently concluded public consultation.
"The Council encourages the Government to find a solution to allow Option 3 to progress. It’s important to do it once and do it right."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.