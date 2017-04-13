Bay Road watermain renewal to continue under railway line

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 17:17

Continued work on the Bay Road watermain will close a lane of traffic at the railway line in the upcoming weeks, with traffic diversions to be set in place.

Invercargill City Council’s Water Manager, Alister Murray, said the lane closure is likely to occur on May 1-2 and again on May 8-9. Road signage will confirm the lane closure dates in the days prior to work starting. "The work is part of Council’s current water reticulation upgrade to renew the existing aged asbestos water main on Bay Road. As this pipe goes under the railway line on Bay Road and with lane width restrictions in this location, there is a need to close the South-side lane whilst work is carried out," he said.

West-bound traffic will be diverted along Ross Street and back down Stobo Street. East-bound traffic will still be able to travel along Bay Road.