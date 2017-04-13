Auckland Civil Defence scales back

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 18:07

Cyclone Cook has largely left the Auckland region and, while there is still some rain and wind about, Auckland has escaped the worst of the weather system.

Auckland Civil Defence Head of Emergency Management Operations Aaron Davis says the cyclone’s track swung around to the east as it approached Auckland, largely heading away from the Auckland mainland.

"Cyclone Cook grazed Waiheke and Great Barrier islands with bands of rain and high winds. The Hunua Ranges and Clevedon coast also got some showers but not to the extent that we expected this morning.

"Unfortunately for the Bay of Plenty area, the weather system is heading their way.

"Aucklanders have responded amazingly today. They have made smart choices about their travel and, while this brought the afternoon peak forward, it allowed traffic to clear earlier.

"It is still important for people thinking about heading south for Easter weekend to cancel or delay travel to the Waikato (including Coromandel) and Bay of Plenty regions," he says.

Impact on the Auckland region (over 24 hours)

- 418 requests for service to the council’s Healthy Waters (stormwater) department, 240 of these were emergency calls.

- The Auckland region has received 25-70mm of rain over the last 24 hours with 70mm falling in the west of Auckland and Great Barrier Island receiving 67mm.

- There have been a number of small landslips and associated road closures.

- No residents are completely isolated but some have limited access (largely in the south eastern part of the region).

- Gulf Harbour and Rakino Island ferry services were cancelled and additional bus services were added to take Aucklanders home early.

Auckland Civil Defence has reverted from activation to monitoring status and will have two staff keeping an eye on the weather overnight. While for Auckland the worst of the weather is over for now, the following tips are important during heavy rain and storm events:

- If you have to drive, drive to the conditions. Remember, never drive through floodwaters or attempt to drive over slips. Drive slowly, especially in areas prone to slips or flooding and in the dark.

- If you get stuck in a flood, get out of your car and move to higher ground immediately, taking great care in the floodwaters (there may be unseen debris or holes, currents may be strong and water contaminated).

- If driving at night, drive slowly, especially through flood-prone areas as you may encounter flooding at short notice.

- If you live in an area that may be isolated, make sure you're prepared with food, torches etc and you've checked in with neighbours, friends and family.

- If your property or suburb may be affected by slips or power outages, prepare for the possibility that your road access may be cut off and ensure you have food and provisions on hand in case of isolation.

- Never attempt to drive over slips and treat power lines as live at all times.

- If there is an immediate risk to life or property contact the emergency services on 111.

- Report blocked drains, flooding and trees down on public land to the council on 09 301 0101.

- Check on neighbours and family, especially if they are in at risk areas or might be affected by flooding or slips.