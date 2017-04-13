Council and contractors keeping close eye on impact from Cyclone Cook

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 18:16

Ruapehu District Council has put its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on stand-by with Council emergency response staff along with road and water contractors keeping a close eye on how things develop with Cyclone Cook.

Around 50-70mmm of rain is forecast through to midnight tonight (Thu 13 Apr 17) and wind gusts of up to 140kmh through to early Friday morning.

There are currently no water restrictions in place.

We are asking people to remain vigilant.

All Ruapehu roads are currently reported as open although if you do not need to be out driving please stay home.

Any Ruapehu local road outages or other issues please call through Council on 07 85 8188 or 06 385 8364.

Any life threatening issues call 111

For up to date weather information see the MetService website www.metservice.com