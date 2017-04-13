No issues with Hamilton's water quality after Cyclone Cook

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 20:02

There are no water quality issues with Hamilton’s drinking water.

The Council has received some questions from the public after some confusion over the shutdown of a water main during Cyclone Cook. There have also been reports of some media coverage which has incorrectly suggested there are issues with the city’s water quality.

City Waters Unit Manager Maire Porter says a shutdown earlier today of Hamilton’s Eastern Bulk Water Main is a precaution only as rising river levels may affect a repair being undertaken on the river bank immediately beside the main.

"We have shut down this main several times in recent weeks to protect the repair site. This is a prudent approach and residents can rest assured their water is fine.

"We are currently supplying the city through the Western Bulk Main only, which means there may be water pressure fluctuations and reduced water supply to parts of Hamilton, particularly elevated areas in the Hillcrest area in the next few days, but this has no effect on the quality of our water," Mrs Porter says.