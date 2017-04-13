Current state highway closures in BoP and Waikato regions

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 22:23

The NZ Transport Agency says many roads have closed or remain closed in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato after the severe weather event.

The eastern Bay of Plenty has several closures because of fallen power lines and slips. State Highway 29 the Kaimai Range is also now closed after a large slip.

All of the closures will stay in place overnight and contractors will be out on the state highway network at first light assessing any damage and beginning work where they can.

People can report any further damage to 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).

Check our website for the latest (including if roads have opened): www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Bay of Plenty - current closures

- State Highway 2 between Ohiwa Beach Road and Opotiki is closed because of slips.

- State Highway 34 is closed at Otakiri between Edgecumbe and Te Teko because of fallen power lines.

- State Highway 30 between Thornton Rd and Awakeri is closed because of fallen power lines.

- State Highway 2 near Pikowai camping ground on the Matata straight is closed because of fallen tree and powerlines. It will remain closed tonight.

- The roads closed during Cyclone Debbie or previous projects (SH2 Edgecumbe, SH2 at Waimana Gorge, SH2 Pekatahi Bridge) in the Eastern Bay of Plenty remain closed.

- State Highway 29 Kaimai Range is also currently closed because of a large slip at the bottom of the Waikato side. Not expected to open tonight.

Waikato - current closures

- State Highway 29 Kaimai Range is currently closed because of a large slip at the bottom of the Waikato side. Not expected to open tonight.

- State Highway 25 - Thames-Coast Rd is closed from Tararu to Preece Point because of several slips and won’t be opening in the near future.