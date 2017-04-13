Further heavy rain and gales expected

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 21:53

The centre of Cyclone Cook lay close to Rotorua at 8pm Thursday and is expected to move southwards reaching Wairarapa in the early hours of Friday morning. On this track, damaging severe gales with gusts of 140 km/h or more are possible, affecting regions from Gisborne down to Wellington.

Heavy rain has eased over Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty and the warnings there are now lifted.

Heavy rain further south should gradually ease from the north over the next 12 hours. The centre of the low is now far enough east of Auckland that the risk of severe gales there has eased and the wind warning for Auckland is now lifted.

People should be aware that this is a very significant event and is likely to produce widespread flooding, slips and wind damage, including to powerlines and may even lift roofs and bring down large trees. Driving conditions are likely to be hazardous, so people will need to take extra care on the roads, and even consider altering their Easter travel plans.