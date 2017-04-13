Sea swell update

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 20:55

The danger period for sea swells seems to have passed and there is now no need for beachfront residents to be evacuated.

Hastings District Council emergency management staff have been monitoring the situation over the day. There was some concern that swells generated by Cyclone Cook might combine with the high tide at 7.30pm to threaten beachfront homes.

Hastings emergency management local controller Mike Maguire said beachfront residents should remain vigilant for the next 24 hours.

"The riskiest time has passed, however as always, if you are concerned for your safety then self-evacuate - do not wait to be told to go."

Hawke’s Bay will continue to experience high winds and all residents are asked to take extra care.