Most residents in the south-west area of Edgecumbe able to go home today

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 10:52

Residents from 216 properties in the south-western area of Edgecumbe will be able to go home this afternoon, most to stay.

People living on Tawa Street, Kauri Street, Kowhai Avenue, Kanuka Place, Main Street, Totara Street, Ngaio Place, Matai Street and Rimu Street can go to either of the check-in points - at the northern and southern ends of Main Street - from midday today, where their details will be quickly checked before they access their homes. Return home information packs with clean-up and other useful advice will also be provided.

174 of the homes in this area have not suffered flood damage and the residents involved will be able to reoccupy their homes permanently.

42 homes have suffered significant internal flood damage. People living in those homes will have temporary access today to pick up essential items and assess damage. They will then be asked go to the Edgecumbe Hall to make contact with support people who can help them with information and advice on the process of having their homes repaired.