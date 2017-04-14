Tree damage: Urban roads

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 11:28

Trees are down across the district leaving many roads down to one lane or closed.

Hastings District Council and emergency services teams have been working on clearing the debris from first light. Priority is being given to safety issues. People are being asked to take great care on the roads.

The urban roads affected are:

Urban roads

Closed

Single Lane

Ada Street

Charles St

Duke St/Tawa

Drive with caution

Durham Drive

Drive with caution

Ellison Road

Drive with caution

Ferry Road

Drive with caution

Flaxmere Avenue

Drive with caution

Grant Street

Drive with caution

Henry Street

Heretaunga Street West

Heretaunga/Terrace

Drive with caution

Hikanui Drive

Drive with caution

Joll Rd

UNISON POWER LINES are down

Karanema Drive

Drive with caution - debris still on road

Lacelles Road

Drive with caution - debris still on road

Louie Street

Lucknow Rd

UNISON POWER LINES are down

Maddison Street

Maraekakaho Rd/Wall Rd

Margaret Ave

Drive with caution - debris still on road

Martin Dale

Drive with caution - debris still on road

McHardy Street

Middle Road

Drive with caution - debris still on road

Middle Rd/LucknowRd

Drive with caution - debris still on road

Norton Road

Pakowhai Road

between Farndon Rd and Ruahapia Rd

Pilcher Road

Drive with caution - debris still on road

Plassey St/Tanner

Queen St

Riverslea Road South

near Copeland Rd

Southampton Street East

Drive with caution - debris still on road

St Georges Rd/Crosses

Tauroa Road

UNISON POWER LINES are down

Te Mata Peak Road

Blocked just beyond Simla Ave

Thompson Road

Drive with caution - debris still on road

Tomoana Road

Twyford Rd/Evans

Drive with caution - debris still on road

Windsor Avenue