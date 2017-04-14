Tree damage: Urban roads

|
Trees are down across the district leaving many roads down to one lane or closed.
Hastings District Council and emergency services teams have been working on clearing the debris from first light. Priority is being given to safety issues. People are being asked to take great care on the roads.
The urban roads affected are:
Urban roads
Closed
Single Lane
comments
Ada Street
Charles St
Duke St/Tawa
Drive with caution
Durham Drive
Drive with caution
Ellison Road
Drive with caution
Ferry Road
Drive with caution
Flaxmere Avenue
Drive with caution
Grant Street
Drive with caution
Henry Street
Heretaunga Street West
Heretaunga/Terrace
Drive with caution
Hikanui Drive
Drive with caution
Joll Rd
UNISON POWER LINES are down
Karanema Drive
Drive with caution - debris still on road
Lacelles Road
Drive with caution - debris still on road
Louie Street
Lucknow Rd
UNISON POWER LINES are down
Maddison Street
Maraekakaho Rd/Wall Rd
Margaret Ave
Drive with caution - debris still on road
Martin Dale
Drive with caution - debris still on road
McHardy Street
Middle Road
Drive with caution - debris still on road
Middle Rd/LucknowRd
Drive with caution - debris still on road
Norton Road
Pakowhai Road
between Farndon Rd and Ruahapia Rd
Pilcher Road
Drive with caution - debris still on road
Plassey St/Tanner
Queen St
Riverslea Road South
near Copeland Rd
Southampton Street East
Drive with caution - debris still on road
St Georges Rd/Crosses
Tauroa Road
UNISON POWER LINES are down
Te Mata Peak Road
Blocked just beyond Simla Ave
Thompson Road
Drive with caution - debris still on road
Tomoana Road
Twyford Rd/Evans
Drive with caution - debris still on road
Windsor Avenue
