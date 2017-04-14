Tree damage: Rural roads

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 11:02

Trees are down across the district leaving many roads down to one lane or closed.

Hastings District Council and emergency services teams have been working on clearing the debris from first light. Priority is being given to safety issues. People are being asked to take great care on the roads.

The worst impact is on the rural roads. So far the known issues in the rural area are:

Tutira Area

Glengarry Road - OPEN - Trees cleared - minor debris on road - Drive with caution

Matahoura Road - CLOSED - Multiple trees down - Crew on way to clear

Shaw Road - OPEN but part cul-de-sac blocked - Crew on way to clear

Poukawa Area

Craggy Range Road - OPEN - trees cleared - minor debris on road - Drive with caution

Endsleigh Road - CLOSED - Waiting on UNISON for downed Powerlines

Maraetotara Road - Trees down - Currently assessing

Waimarama Road - Trees down - Currently assessing

Kahuranaki Road - CLOSED - Gum tree blocking road - Crew on way to clear

Middle Road, RP 1669 - OPEN - Trees cleared - minor debris on road - Drive with caution

Maraekakaho Area

Aorangi Road - OPEN - Trees cleared - minor debris on road - Drive with caution

Burma Road - CLOSED - tree over road - Currently assessing?

Kereru Road, - OPEN - tree moved to side of road - single Lane - Drive with caution

Poporangi Road, - OPEN - tree moved to side of road - single Lane - Drive with caution Duff Road - OPEN - SLIP - Single Lane - Drive with caution

Kaweka Area

Omaranaui Road, - OPEN - Trees cleared - minor debris on road - Drive with caution

Taihape Road - OPEN - tree on the road single lane - Drive with caution More of the rural road network is still to be assessed

A full impact on the urban roads is due shortly.