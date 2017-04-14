Tree damage: Rural roads

|
Trees are down across the district leaving many roads down to one lane or closed.
Hastings District Council and emergency services teams have been working on clearing the debris from first light. Priority is being given to safety issues. People are being asked to take great care on the roads.
The worst impact is on the rural roads. So far the known issues in the rural area are:
Tutira Area
Glengarry Road - OPEN - Trees cleared - minor debris on road - Drive with caution
Matahoura Road - CLOSED - Multiple trees down - Crew on way to clear
Shaw Road - OPEN but part cul-de-sac blocked - Crew on way to clear
Poukawa Area
Craggy Range Road - OPEN - trees cleared - minor debris on road - Drive with caution
Endsleigh Road - CLOSED - Waiting on UNISON for downed Powerlines
Maraetotara Road - Trees down - Currently assessing
Waimarama Road - Trees down - Currently assessing
Kahuranaki Road - CLOSED - Gum tree blocking road - Crew on way to clear
Middle Road, RP 1669 - OPEN - Trees cleared - minor debris on road - Drive with caution
Maraekakaho Area
Aorangi Road - OPEN - Trees cleared - minor debris on road - Drive with caution
Burma Road - CLOSED - tree over road - Currently assessing?
Kereru Road, - OPEN - tree moved to side of road - single Lane - Drive with caution
Poporangi Road, - OPEN - tree moved to side of road - single Lane - Drive with caution Duff Road - OPEN - SLIP - Single Lane - Drive with caution
Kaweka Area
Omaranaui Road, - OPEN - Trees cleared - minor debris on road - Drive with caution
Taihape Road - OPEN - tree on the road single lane - Drive with caution More of the rural road network is still to be assessed
A full impact on the urban roads is due shortly.
