Road users urged to delay or check before they travel for Easter break

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 10:59

The NZ Transport Agency is asking people to consider delaying their travel today as there are still a number of State Highway closures in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions.

Transport Agency Highways Manager, Niclas Johansson, says if you can’t delay you should check before you travel and be prepared for delays.

"If you do decide to travel you are very likely to come across slips being cleared, trees down, roads down to one lane, or even closures so add some extra time to your journey.

"All our contractors are currently on the network working on closures or are checking areas where they may have been problems.

"We are constantly re-assessing how these slips are being cleared and making improvements where we can so we can get these roads open as soon as soon as possible," Mr Johansson says.

People should check our website and social media for details including when roads open.

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates:

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP

Bay of Plenty State Highways

- State Highway 34 is closed at Otakiri between Edgecumbe and Te Teko because of fallen power lines. The power lines need to be secured before road is opened.

- State Highway 2 near Pikowai camping ground on the Matata straight is closed because of fallen tree and powerlines. This road is expected to open today. Detour is via SH30.

- The roads closed during Cyclone Debbie or previous projects (SH2 Edgecumbe, SH2 at Waimana Gorge, SH2 Pekatahi Bridge) in the Eastern Bay of Plenty remain closed.

- State Highway 29 Kaimai Range is currently closed because of a large slip at the bottom of the Waikato side. There are also two minor slips. The slips are being cleared and the road is expected to open at around midday. The detour is State Highway 36 and State Highway 5.

Waikato State Highways

- State Highway 25 - Thames-Coast Rd is closed from Tararu to Preece Point because of several slips. One lane is open for emergency services. There are several slips and we do not yet have an opening time.

- State Highway 2 Karangahake Gorge is open to one lane. Both lanes should be open by 3pm.

Caption: State Highway 2 near Pikowai camping ground on the Matata straight is closed because of fallen tree and powerlines. This road is expected to open today. Detour is via SH30.