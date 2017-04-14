1,100 homes still without power across Gisborne, Wairoa and the East Coast

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 09:15

- Power still out in areas across the Tairawhiti region

- Approximately 1,100 customers affected

- Surface flooding, slips and fallen trees affecting access to remote locations

- Power may not be restored to all customers today

At 7.30am this morning, Brent Stewart, General Manager Networks, confirmed the Tairawhiti region was still experiencing multiple network faults.

Customers in the following areas are currently without power:

East Coast

Waikura Valley/ Lottin Point Kopuapounamu/Whakaangiangi Waiomatatini Makarika/Hiruharama

Te Puia/Waipiro Bay Mata Rd/Ihungia Rd Anaura Bay Tauwhareparae

Gisborne

Panikau Rd Wheatstone Rd Kaiti Beach Waingake Tangihanga Rd Kanakania

Bushy Knoll/Tiniroto

Wairoa

End of Mahia Peninsula Morere

Tukemokihi

Marumaru Whakapunaki

"We’ve restored power to hundreds of homes overnight, but approximately 1,100 customers are still affected," said Mr Stewart.

"The majority of the faults are believed to be the result of damage to overhead lines, caused by the extreme winds and falling trees or tree debris.

"Some of the faults are in remote locations. Ordinary access issues are being compounded with roads blocked by surface flooding, fallen trees and slips."

"Our teams started work again at first light this morning, and are continuing to assess the faults and carry out repairs. We’re do everything we can to get the power back on, but ask customers to be patient as it’s unlikely power will be restored to everyone today."

Electricity supply issues can be reported by calling 0800 206 207. Residents are reminded to treat all lines and electrical equipment as live at all times.